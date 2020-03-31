Opinion | Kelly Finley: Diversity needed on Blue River board

Kelly Finley

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Summit High School counselor

Years in Summit County: Eight, with seven of those in Blue River

Family: Married with two boys and two dogs

Civic involvement: Town of Blue River Citizen Advisory Committee founding member and current chairman, public educator for 20 years

My name is Kelly Finley, and I am running for the position of trustee for the town of Blue River board. I am an active member in not only the town of Blue River but also Summit County. I have been a public educator for 20 years and have always been passionate about service-oriented leadership. I am currently the chairman of the town of Blue River’s Citizen Advisory Committee, which has been integral in supporting the town by making recommendations to the board based on the needs and wants of our community.

I feel strongly that the Blue River Board of Trustees should have a diverse representation of community members including all genders and ethnicities to reflect the diverse population that lives in Blue River. There currently is no female representation, and I would like that to change in the next round of board members.

Other than seating all genders on the board, I have no agenda — hidden or otherwise — to pass through. I want to listen to the needs of our community and make fair and rational decisions on their behalf based on facts and needs.

Kelly Finley is one of five candidates for three open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees.