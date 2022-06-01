Opinion | Lisa Eurich: My appraisal experience makes me the best choice for Summit County Assessor

I believe the Summit County Assessor’s Office needs the leadership of an experienced Certified Residential Appraiser. I believe you deserve an assessor with firsthand appraisal insight who can contribute to the office processes and has a genuine desire to work on behalf of the citizens. Having worked in the office for almost 10 years, I have firsthand knowledge of mass appraisal and the technical software required to do the job. I offer the leadership of someone who has served multiple facets in the Assessor’s Office and possesses the technical knowledge with a customer-service focus to provide a fair and balanced assessment of your property. This comprehensive understanding allows me the unique ability to lead a more efficient and effective team. I will use my appraisal experience and work alongside staff to refine the valuation method and promote equity and transparency in the appraisal process. I am engaged, knowledgeable and accessible. I enjoy working for the people of Summit.

Priority No. 1

I will create a positive workplace culture that raises morale and productivity. Valuing property is a complex process that uses skills acquired over years. Recent high turnover in the assessor’s office demands the assessor have excellent valuation skills to lead staff. Trustworthy management and mutual respect will produce the best results for both the staff and the community.

Priority No. 2

Listen and collaborate with stakeholders to address our tax disparities. Assessors don’t write legislation, but they work with legislators to find multi-faceted and feasible approaches to address taxing concerns and meet revenue requirements. Recently, there have been several temporary changes to the state tax assessment rates. I want to communicate these changes to our homeowners and contribute to finding the best permanent solutions for all of Colorado moving forward.

Priority No. 3

I want to help with the successful transition to the recently purchased software in order to best meet the needs of Summit County residents and government. While working in the office, the current proprietary system was undergoing an in-house rewrite that the office had contributed several years and countless hours to implement for the 2023 reappraisal. Having seen how much time and consideration, from multiple county departments, was put into the proprietary system that was discarded, I understand there will be much more work required for a successful transition to the new boxed software that was purchased as a replacement. Additionally, the values coming out in 2023 will reflect the unprecedented gains we’ve seen in home prices over the last two years. Getting through this reappraisal will require all hands on deck!

Prior to joining county government in 2011, I worked in real estate, escrow and marketing. I managed marketing teams and oversaw budgets. From my own managerial experience, I know a team is best motivated if led by example. I built my own home off Hoosier Pass and have dabbled with short- and long-term rentals, as well as all the cleaning and maintenance that goes with it before selling. These experiences have provided me with a well-rounded understanding of real estate valuation, home building, maintenance, ownership, lending and liability. I have had to work with all types of people and adapt to various environments while striving for mutually beneficial solutions.

I want to be your working tax assessor, on the job. Once you elect me, feel free to come see me. I will be delighted to work with you!

Lisa Eurich



Occupation: Certified Residential Appraiser Years In Summit County: 16. I reside in Breckenridge with my boxer, Beignet. I’m immensely grateful to live in a community where I’ve built a network of extended family that has given me boundless love and support. Civic Engagement: Advocate for gender equity: In 2012 I started the local Chapter of Together Women Rise!, a nationwide non-profit collective giving circle that empowers women and girls internationally; recycling volunteer at events; growing food at the Breck Community Garden, including cleaning and donating bags of surplus to Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC); I love XC skiing and trail running with my dog, Beignet.

Lisa Eurich is the challenging candidate running for Summit County Assessor for the Democratic Party.