Opinion | Mark Fossett: Priority is building relationships

Mark Fossett

Occupation: Summit Community Management and Four Seasons Lodging owner

Years in Summit County: 20 years

Family: Wife, Britton; daughter, Ella, 6; son, Charlie, 5

Civic involvement: HOA vice president for about 13 years, Blue River Planning Zoning Commission member, Blue River Board of Trustees member, Mayor Pro Tem, Trails Committee chairman, Finance Committee member, Colorado Municipal League conference attendee, Colorado Department of Transportation Access Control Plan meeting participant

After being on the Blue River Board of Trustees for the last two years and the Planning and Zoning Commission before that, I’ve gained a lot of insight that I did not have previously about all the various items the town of Blue River has been working on. With that experience, I have the following priorities that I would like to continue to work on if reelected by the residents:

Build relationships

Priority No. 1 would be to keep working on building relationships with not only the residents in town but also with the various entities that are around such as Breckenridge and Summit County. For a very long time, Blue River was known for not wanting to participate with our neighbors on many issues. The Board of Trustees over the last five years or so has worked hard to turn those relationships around, and I would like to continue building on those.

Buy open space

Priority No. 2 would be to see the town of Blue River buy land that is available for trails and open space projects. Similar to priority No. 1, we need to build relationships with not only the surrounding governments but also the private landowners in our area who might be thinking about selling land or granting easements.

Improve highway safety

My third priority would be to continue the discussions and meetings with the Colorado Department of Transportation to work on ways to improve safety a long the southern Colorado Highway 9 corridor.

Mark Fossett is one of five candidates for three open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees.