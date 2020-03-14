Opinion | Nate Dogggg Nadler: Workforce is my No. 1 priority

Nate Dogggg Nadler

Occupation: Property manager, shuttle driver

Years in Summit County: 22

Family: Wife, Maleena; step-daughter, Gemma; fur baby, Bandit

Civic involvement: none

I have lived in Breckenridge for 22 years, and I feel that I have a solid grasp on what our workforce needs. I feel that as someone who doesn’t own a business or block of Main Street, I can focus on representing the workforce well. I’ve held jobs from dishwasher, to chef, to guest service agent. With our growing community, we need to find a happy balance between visitors and local workforce.

Workforce well-being

My No. 1 priority is the true local. Working many hours a week to live the lifestyle that we all deserve. I’d like to see more child care options in the Upper Blue River Basin and a study into raising our wages into a more livable range. Without the workforce, our town wouldn’t be what it is today. The cycle of a happy workforce will lead to a better guest experience and an overall better environment to live in.

Infrastructure

My second priority would be to look into solutions for our traffic. Figuring out a way to lessen the volumes of traffic up and down Ski Hill Road. As well as everyday traffic around the 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. hours. Maybe by marketing our boots, bikes and busses.

Environment and open space

My third priority is open space and a lessened global impact on the environment. I believe we do a great job on recycling, but there is always room for improvement. By creating easier ways to recycle for everyone. Trying to reduce the amount of things going to our dumps, especially plastic bottles and single serving items. Also saving and expanding our open space. I feel most of us live here to play here. Weather it be walking the recpath to Frisco or mountain biking up Nightmare at Baldy, our love for the outdoors is huge in this community, and I would love to expand our areas of play.

In short, I believe that Breckenridge is an amazing place. And as a community, we are blessed to live here. I am proud to be a part of this community and look forward to serving our town.

Please remember to register to vote. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about the choices others have made for you. Let your voice be heard.

Nate Dogggg Nadler is one of three candidates for the mayor of Breckenridge.