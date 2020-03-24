Opinion | Rick Ihnken: Infrastructure and town identity a focus

Rick Ihnken

Occupation: West Metro Fire Rescue captain

Years in Summit County: 25

Family: Wife, Colleen; son, Tarn.

Civic involvement: Currently serve on Frisco Town Council

I moved to Frisco in 1995 to pursue my love of kayaking, and skiing has been a bonus. I have been fortunate enough to create a network of friends and colleagues across Summit County that share my love of the outdoors. The bulk of my career spanning the past 30 years has been in emergency services. The opportunity to serve since 2017 on Frisco Town Council has given me the ability to be proactive instead of reactive. While living in Summit County, I have worked as a paramedic with Summit County Ambulance, Flight For Life and on the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort ski patrols. Currently, I am a captain with West Metro Fire, where I lead a highly motivated team of firefighters and paramedics. I have been with West Metro Fire for 19 years. I live in the Peak One neighborhood with my wife of 20 years, Colleen, 14-year-old son, Tarn, and our 4-year-old dog, Kora. We chose Peak One because of the location and unique makeup of full-time residents. We have tried to raise Tarn to understand the importance of contributing to make the world a better place. In order to do that, we must not put ourselves first. We need to be involved in creating the change we want to see. To this end, I am running for Frisco Town Council because I am an experienced leader. I know how to make decisions, and I understand that I am a vehicle for the residents’ needs.

Infrastructure

My No. 1 priority is to ensure Frisco’s infrastructure is up to date and operational. The town of Frisco is fortunate to have senior water rights. The town needs to keep our wells and water treatment plant ready to meet the needs of our town. Step up Main Street is complete; however, there is more work to be done in the form of a storm water/spring runoff plan. Additionally, the “dig once” ordinance will help to bring broadband to Main Street.

Common goals

Frisco has always been at the crossroads of Summit County; therefore, I believe we should continue to work with external stakeholders toward common goals. Our collaboration with the Colorado Department of Transportation has been and will continue to be extensive. Iron Springs and the Gap Project are setting the groundwork for Exit 203/Summit Boulevard collaborations and a possible partnership for some much-needed housing units. I have worked with citizen groups, CDOT and the county on projects in the past. I have the experience to be a strong voice at the table on projects that affect Frisco.

Retain town’s identity

Frisco’s character needs to be maintained while also managing growth. There is not much unoccupied land left in Frisco, but what is here will be developed. As a steward of the town, I know that the building code is the tool for this goal. After many years of work and revision, a new building code was approved by council. Almost immediately revisions began and continue, all in an effort to maintain Frisco’s small mountain town atmosphere. By using the building code as a guiding document, we have the ability to retain Frisco’s identity.

Rick Ihnken is one of five candidates for three open seats on Frisco Town Council.