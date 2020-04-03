Opinion | Steve Milroy: Traffic, safety are top priorities
Dillon Town Council candidate
- Occupation: Software entrepreneur and emergency medical technician
- Years in Summit County: 7 1/2
- Family: Wife and 11-year-old son
- Civic involvement: Currently Dillon Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Summit County Rescue Group member, Copper Mountain Resort volunteer ski patroller, Keystone Medical Center part-time critical care technician
I grew up in Australia with an American mother and have lived in the U.S. for 20 years and Summit County for almost eight. Our neighborhood in Dillon has many younger families, and we love the community and lifestyle in Summit County. We like to ski, snowmobile, hike and mountain bike. My first career focus is in the software industry and secondary focus on emergency medical services.
I have a few priorities as a Town Council member:
Traffic and pedestrian safety
Traffic volume is increasing, and with new development and visitors, that problem will continue. We need to balance business and tourist needs with those of full-time residents. I would like the town to look at lower speed limits comparable with other nearby towns, traffic calming, better residential street pathways, crosswalks and better signage. Our kids play in the neighborhood and have to cross streets, and I also often see people walking in the streets and on U.S. Highway 6 as there are limited pedestrian options.
Encourage new businesses
I would like to see new retail businesses open in the Dillon core area. Great to see the bowling alley coming back, but the town core still does not have a real coffee shop. So I would like to us take steps to encourage new businesses.
Workforce housing
Housing continues to be a challenge for many families, and the high real estate costs often force families to do short-term rentals in parts of their houses to make ends meet. I would like to look at ways to encourage long-term rentals, which may help families cover costs and create more housing.
Steve Milroy is running unopposed for Dillon Town Council.
