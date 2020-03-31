Opinion | Toby Babich: Colorado Highway 9 safety a top priority

Toby Babich

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Breckenridge Resort Managers owner

Years in Summit County: 22 (1979-1989 and 2008-present)

Civic involvement: Timberline Learning Center board member, Breckenridge Central Reservations board member, Breckenridge Resort Chamber/GoBreck board member, Breckenridge Marketing Advisory Committee member, Breckenridge Recreation Advisory Committee member, mayor of Blue River since 2017, Vacation Rental Management association president, former treasurer

I have been a resident of Blue River for 12 years and of Summit County for 22, including serving the last three years as mayor. I am very excited to be running again and am looking forward to serving the residents of Blue River as mayor. As I look forward at areas I would like to focus on moving into 2020, three very important issues that add to the quality of life here will be the priorities:

Colorado Highway 9 safety

We have recently sent a letter requesting the Colorado Department of Transportation and other assorted Colorado agencies take immediate measures to improves safety through our Highway 9 corridor, and we need to continue to develop safer passage through our “main street” for our wildlife, pedestrians, cyclists and local vehicle traffic.

Trail connectivity and open space acquisition

Our community is an active one, and trails in winter and summer are always a benefit in our local area. We are currently working on, through the trails committee, partnering with other open space departments to bring connectivity in Blue River, expanding our current trail network to make it more usable and enjoyable. Acquisition of strategic parcels of land and easements is key to this discussion, and we are well on our way to action.

Comprehensive master plan

We will be dedicating some effort to gathering resident feedback and applying that to a comprehensive plan for our town, looking at what we all would like Blue River to be 10, 20, 30 years from now. As we sit in our trustee chairs and try to determine the best course of action, we often reference, “What would our residents want?” With a properly researched and developed comprehensive plan for the town, we are able to always make decisions that will ensure our future is preserved in accordance with the voice of our community.

Toby Babich is running unopposed for mayor of Blue River.