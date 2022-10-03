Opioid lawsuit settlement brings half a million dollars to Summit County’s region

As part of Region 5, Summit County will be part of the first round of opioid settlement funds that have been distributed.

Region 5 is one of 12 regions that requested funding from the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, who distributes the funds. In total, there are 19 regions in Colorado, and Region 5 includes Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Lake and Summit counties. Region 5 will receive $500,000 in funding this year.

This is the first round of opioid settlement funds being released to communities in Colorado. Funding can be requested each year for the next 18 years.

For more information about funding requests and regions, visit COAG.gov/opioids/dashboard .