Options for orthopaedic patients during COVID pandemic

The surgeons at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery are treating patients during the current COVID-19 pandemic with some reduced hours and services.

VSON office hours during COVID-19 pandemic Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery has reduced clinic hours to the following: Frisco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Closed Wednesdays and Fridays.

Edwards: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Closed Tuesdays and Fridays.

Vail: Closed until further notice.

As our community adjusts to the new normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery remains dedicated to providing outstanding care to patients in the high country.

Patients with orthopaedic injuries who need to see a doctor locally have options: telehealth, in-office appointments, and in some cases surgery.

“We will continue to support our mountain communities throughout the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Megan Buhler, Director of Operations at VSON. “Orthopaedic injuries still happen, which is why we are remaining open and providing safe and essential medical care. If you’re experiencing injury-related pain or discomfort, please reach out to us and help unburden our local hospitals of non-coronavirus incidents.”

Office open with limited operations

Patients with standing in-office appointments are welcome to keep their appointments as long as they are not experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms — fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, loss of taste/smell, etc. — said Rachel Follender, Director of Marketing and communications. This is per the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health. (See factbox for current office hours.)

“The safety of our patients, providers and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” Follender said. “VSON is committed to doing everything we can to help mitigate and prevent further community spread.”

Limited on-site staff

In addition to reduced hours, VSON has greatly reduced the amount of staff in its physical locations.

“We only have necessary people on-site to reduce person-to-person interaction. All of our medical staff is equipped with proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and we are going above and beyond our normal cleaning and sanitizing guidelines,” Buhler said. “Additionally, we are screening all patients at the door to ensure they don’t have any coronavirus-like symptoms.”

Virtual doctor visits offered

Many people have never utilized telehealth, which is the use of communications technology to provide virtual healthcare services. VSON is offering virtual visits so that providers can continue tending to your needs while following social distancing guidelines, Buhler said.

VSON’s telehealth services include conducting initial visits and consultations, injury diagnosis, patient follow-ups, ongoing patient care, injury management and more.

“These are uncharted waters, so we anticipate needing to walk patients through the telehealth process and we are happy to do so,” Buhler said. “The easiest way to get started is to give us a call. Any member of our staff can get you scheduled with the appropriate physician and help you get logged into our patient portal or healow app — it’s easy!”

Committed to the community

In order to conserve PPE (personal protective equipment, such as masks) within the community and to comply with Governor Jared Polis’ recommendation, VSON is limiting surgeries to only those that are essential. This includes surgeries for injuries that could worsen if not taken care of right away.

“Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery is here for our community and individuals and will continue to focus on patient care and supporting one another,” said VSON CEO John Polikandriotis. “That has always been our essential ingredient for success. It is what will get us through this, and we are here for you now more than ever.”