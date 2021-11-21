Organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving is usually a time for families and friends to gather while celebrating with traditional, and often filling, cuisine. It is not a time for people to go hungry, so local groups are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this week.
The Rotary Club of Summit County’s Thanksgiving community meal is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. No reservations are required.
Meanwhile, Father Dyer United Methodist Church has its free dinner from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge.
Interested in volunteering? Contact Bee Jeanson at rotarybee@gmail.com to help with Rotary’s meal, or sign up at bit.ly/BreckThanksgiving for Father Dyer’s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.