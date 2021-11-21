Organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is usually a time for families and friends to gather while celebrating with traditional, and often filling, cuisine. It is not a time for people to go hungry, so local groups are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this week.

The Rotary Club of Summit County’s Thanksgiving community meal is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. No reservations are required.

Meanwhile, Father Dyer United Methodist Church has its free dinner from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge.

Interested in volunteering? Contact Bee Jeanson at rotarybee@gmail.com to help with Rotary’s meal, or sign up at bit.ly/BreckThanksgiving for Father Dyer’s.