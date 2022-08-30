Organizers of noxious weed cleanup seek volunteers for Thursday event
A Summit County group of volunteers is asking the public for help with removing invasive weeds at an event Thursday, Sept. 1.
Noxious Weed Warriors will meet from 9 a.m. to noon at Frisco Nordic Center in the upper parking lot. The group requests volunteers bring gardening gloves and clippers.
A hike along the ski and bike trails in the Peninsula Recreation Area is involved with the event. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately.
For more information, contact John Taylor at johntaylor1712@comcast.net or call 970-409-8867.
