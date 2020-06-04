Osprey nest habitat restored in Silverthorne

An osprey sits atop a nest, which recently blew over and was restored by the town of Silverthorne, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Xcel Energy and the Joint Sewage Authority.

Courtesy Ruth Carroll

When an osprey nest and the pole it rested on blew over in Silverthorne, the town, along with other parties, worked to restore the birds’ habitat.

The pole that housed the nest was originally supplied by Xcel Energy and installed by the town and the Joint Sewer Authority at the sewage plant in Silverthorne, according to an email from Silverthorne Director of Public Works Tom Daugherty. Over time, the pole weakened due to rot. Silverthorne Utility Manager Zach Margolis added in an email that the pole had stood for about 20 years. Daugherty explained that high winds blew over the pole, nest and eggs.

Xcel Energy supplied and installed another pole that was removed from service because it could no longer support overhead power lines, but it is suited to support an osprey nest. According to Randy Hampton, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman for the northwest region, the state agency provided a nest platform built by its conservation biologist. The pole was set up by Monday, June 1, with the osprey already circling the platform, according to Margolis.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland said the effort was a rapid response done by the town, Parks and Wildlife, the Joint Sewer Authority and Xcel Energy. He noted that there are other osprey poles in the town, as well. One is located west of the North Pond Park and is protected by limiting construction in the area during certain times of year.