Out-of-state smoke to cloud skies today
Smoke from wildfires in New Mexico and Arizona will begin to cloud the air in Summit County Friday, June 17, Summit Fire & EMS reported. The smoke could linger beyond Friday and into the weekend.
Officials are asking the public to only call 911 for denser smoke coming from a specific location. The wildfire danger in Summit County is moderate today.
