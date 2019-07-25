Outdoor Mindset to host 10th anniversary party

FRISCO — Outdoor Mindset, a community for people with neurological challenges, is celebrating its 10th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 3, with a day of hiking, yoga and film screenings at Wilderness Sports, 701 E. Anemone Trail in Dillon.

Fran Turauskis, founder of the “Seize Your Adventure” podcast, will be in attendance. The podcast uses the power of adventure to spread awareness about epilepsy.

Film screenings are from 6 to 8 p.m. and include: