Outdoor Mindset to host 10th anniversary party
FRISCO — Outdoor Mindset, a community for people with neurological challenges, is celebrating its 10th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 3, with a day of hiking, yoga and film screenings at Wilderness Sports, 701 E. Anemone Trail in Dillon.
Fran Turauskis, founder of the “Seize Your Adventure” podcast, will be in attendance. The podcast uses the power of adventure to spread awareness about epilepsy.
Film screenings are from 6 to 8 p.m. and include:
- “Craig’s Reaction:” An inspiring journey from spinal injury to rock climbing
- “RJ Ripper:” A young Himalayan boy’s dream of becoming a pro mountain biker
- “Fly Fishing Short:” A story about fishing, strength, determination and giving back
- “The Omelette Guy:” An interesting choice of immersing oneself into the outdoors
- “This Way Up:” A Scotland native uses biking to overcome a debilitating diagnosis
