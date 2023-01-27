Outdoor sports in Colorado – get inspired in 2023

New year, new habits. Building new and better habits are some of the most popular resolutions for the new year. If one of your 2023 goals is getting more into sports, then it’s time to figure out what’s out there. If you can call yourself a Coloradan, you’re very lucky when it comes to sports because you’re residing in a true outdoor sports haven. Let’s have a look at some of the sports you can pursue in this beautiful state.

Embrace the winter

Cold winters are not for everyone in the world. But if you’re residing in Colorado, at least you have a lot of activities to do this time of the year. In Colorado, you can find some of the best skiing conditions and areas in the US. Blessed with the magnificent Rocky Mountains, you can do winter sports in many places. If you haven’t yet tried skiing or snowboarding before, this is something to consider. Many people find either skiing or snowboarding more appealing and easy.

It’s also possible to do cross-country skiing, which is a completely different experience, less fast, but still physically challenging. If walking is your thing, you can also consider doing winter hikes in Colorado.

The benefits of summer

Winter or summer, spring or autumn. You will always be able to do outdoor sports in Colorado. Hiking can easily be quite challenging, but you decide the level and pace. The hikes may be more favorable for you when the snow is less and warmer temperatures appear. Alone in Colorado, you can find thousands of great and unique hiking trails.

Colorado has many other outdoor sports too, such as rock climbing, river rafting, mountain biking, and canyoning. Have a look and see what’s possible around you, and get started with a more active 2023.