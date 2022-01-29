Outer Range Brewing Co. to open 2nd taproom in France

Outer Range Brewing Co. is opening a second location in Sallanches, France. Construction is set to begin in the spring.

Outer Range Brewing Co./Courtesy image

Frisco’s Outer Range Brewing Co. is expanding once again, this time internationally. Co-founders Emily and Lee Cleghorn announced at their fifth anniversary party Saturday, Jan. 29, that the brewery is opening a second taproom in Sallanches, France.

The Cleghorns picked the spot because of its similarity to Frisco. The new location near Chamonix will have floor-to-ceiling windows for views of Mont Blanc just like how the original Outer Range looks out to Mount Royal.

It isn’t their first foray to Europe, as Lee Cleghorn lived in Belgium when he was a teenager. The brewery has been sending beer to various craft bars out there for about three years, and they participated in roughly 15 European events in 2021. Emily Cleghorn said the pair started looking last summer not knowing how far they’d get, but they unexpectedly ended up securing the new location on that trip.

“Of course, we wanted another mountain location because our whole mission is to perpetuate the mountain lifestyle through craft beer,” Emily Cleghorn said. “… What I find really fascinating is that it seems like mountain people are mountain people no matter where they are in the world. We just had such great interactions with the local community there. They’re just like people here, living the simple life.”

Like Frisco, the Sallanches brewery will have a coffee roaster and fried chicken — but of the hot Nashville variety instead of Thai. Restaurateur Chris Schmidt, who they’ve partnered with before for Bird Craft in Frisco and Craftsman 2.0 in Edwards, is not involved with the food.

The second location will also have a large private event space as well as a climbing wall.

The Cleghorns will move to France for the first year or two to help it get off the ground, and then they will split their time between both taprooms. While there probably will be some location-specific exclusive releases, they said brewers and recipes will travel back and forth, too.

“We just figured it would be great to have an apres ski brewery in the place that started apres ski,” Lee Cleghorn said.

Construction starts in the spring for a planned winter opening.