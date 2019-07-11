Outer Range offering refunds for beer, dumping 3,000 gallons

Co-owners of Outer Range Brewery in Frisco, husband and wife Lee and Emily Cleghorn.

Eli Pace

FRISCO — On Wednesday, popular Frisco brewery Outer Range Brewing Co. posted on its social media channels that it is offering refunds due to recent canned beer that is not up to the business’ quality standards.

“Upon hearing reports that some of our customers noticed a ‘Belgian-y’ character in one of our beers, our production team immediately met and suspected that the beer contained saccharomyces cerevisiae variant diastaticus, which is a natural variant of many yeasts brewed around the world, especially Belgian style beers,” the post stated. “Diastaticus will continue to convert normally non-fermentable starches to simpler structured fermentable sugar and referment the beer after packaging if not kept cold.”

To make up for the fact that the flavor profile is inconsistent with their India pale ales, the brewery asks that those who purchased cans between June 28 and July 8 fill out a form for a refund. According to their can release schedule, that would include cans of Welkin double IPA, In the Deep Steep double-dry hopped Nelson double IPA, double-dry hopped Stream double IPA and Brook double IPA.

The brewery mentions that the beers are still safe to consume, merely different in taste and the cans may have bulged or popped open. As a result, they are dumping 3,000 gallons of beer along with tightening their quality control.

“This year we have already invested in dissolved oxygen meters, ATP monitors, increased microbiological testing, additional sensory training. … Additionally, we are lab testing every beer canned or bottled prior to release to ensure quality. … We are committed to caring for all of our customers and ensuring a great experience at Outer Range,” read the statement.