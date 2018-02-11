Outer Range plans avy safety extravaganza for Saturday

Realizing the high number of backcountry enthusiasts in Summit County, the owners of Outer Range Brewing Co. are working with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education to raise levels of awareness and safety regarding avalanche dangers.

As such, AIARE is teaching a Backcountry 101 Avalanche Safety Class from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court in Frisco, with a free Backcountry 101 class at 1 p.m. and an outdoor workshop and safety equipment demo at 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, Outer Range will be raising money for the AIARE with a raffle featuring some high-dollar items from Weston Snowboards (splitboard worth $899), Black Diamond (avalanche safety gear worth $1,049) and Colorado Mountain School (AIARE 1 Avy safety course worth $575).

Also, the brewery will release a specialty beer for the event, Whumpf, in cans with 20 percent of proceeds going to the nonprofit group that's credited with being leading developer of avalanche safety curriculum in the U.S.

Outer Range will also be selling limited edition ORB X AIARE camping mugs and will donate 50 percent of proceeds from mug sales to AIARE.

According to a news release, more than 7,700 students received AIARE training last winter, and Avalanches kill an average of 42 people each year in North America with hundreds more injured.

Everyone who purchases Whumpf cans or the camping mugs, and those who make a donation to AIARE on Saturday will receive a raffle ticket. At 2pm, the event will culminate with a raffle of backcountry gear and classes donated by AIARE partner brands. Raffle items include a

For more, visit AVTraining.org or OuterRange.com.