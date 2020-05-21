Outlets at Silverthorne program gives high school seniors gift cards
The Outlets at Silverthorne have launched a “Gift a Grad” program for the high school graduating class of 2020. Anyone can gift graduating seniors with a $25 or more gift card for shopping or dining in the outlet center.
Seniors can register at OutletsAtSilverthorne.com until May 31. The first 20 seniors who register also will receive a $25 gift. Members of the public can select and gift to seniors from June 1-7, and seniors can pick up their gifts curbside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12.
