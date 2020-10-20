Outlets at Silverthorne Shopping Extravaganza to benefit Summit charities

The Outlets at Silverthorne are hosting the 15th annual Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-8. The event will benefit 18 local organizations, including League for Animals and People of the Summit, Summit Stars and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at OutletsAtSilverthorne.com/events. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the ticket purchaser’s chosen charity. Participants will receive discounts to certain stores, a drink from Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails and a prize scratch card to win store gift cards and other prizes. Additional prize scratch cards are $5 per card.

Participants will be given 30-minute time slots for check-in to cut down on lines and maintain physical distancing.