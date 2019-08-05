Outlets at Silverthorne to host Unicorn Palooza
SILVERTHORNE — Unicorn Palooza is a family event including a petting zoo, photos with unicorns, a princess meet and greet, and other fun children’s games and entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to dress in unicorn gear for a costume contest.
The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Outlets at Silverthorne’s Blue Village, 237 Blue River Parkway.
For more information, go to OutletsAtSilverthorne.com.
