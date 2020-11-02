Over 14,000 ballots cast in Summit County early voting

FRISCO — More than 14,000 ballots had been cast in Summit County as of Monday morning.

With Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel expects voter turnout to be better than the last presidential election based on the number of early voters. In 2016, 16,500 people voted in Summit County. In total, there are about 20,000 registered voters in Summit.

“I think we’re going to beat that number by a lot,” Neel said about 2016.

For the 2020 election so far, about 500 ballots have been cast in person. The rest of the collected ballots have been mailed or left in drop boxes. Neel said fewer people vote in person every year as people get used to the mail-in ballot system. This year, with many people wary of in-person contact amid the pandemic, Neel said she isn’t sure what to expect on Election Day.

If people don’t want to vote in person but have received a ballot, they can submit the ballot at one of several 24-hour drop boxes around the county. Drop boxes will be emptied and locked with ballots taken to the county clerk’s office at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Neel reminded people who plan to vote on Election Day to be prepared.

“It’s a long ballot, so don’t let tomorrow be the first time you ever look at it,” Neel said. “We have sample ballots online, and it will just make it easier for everyone involved if folks voting in person are prepared.”

Sample ballots for Summit County voters are available at SummitDaily.com/election along with candidate Q&As and ballot issue explainers.