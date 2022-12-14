Over $20,000 was raised for the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary, thanks to the 1,350 people who participates in Ullr Fest’s shot ski event

If you were one of the 1,350 people who participated in this year’s shot ski during Ullr Fest, then you helped raise over $20,000 for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary.

The shot ski is one of the most popular events of the annual Breckenridge festival, with community members lining up on Main Street to take a shot of liquor made by Breckenridge Distillery. The shot ski event was held during the festival’s kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 8, where event planners strung together 468 skis that amounted to 2,401 feet.

According to its website , Breckenridge Mountain Rotary supports local organizations such as the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District with its trail maintenance and adopt-a-trailhead program, the Interact Club at Summit Middle School, Project Healing Waters, the Rotary Youth Exchange, High Country Conservation Center, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Breckenridge Montessori and more.