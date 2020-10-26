Over 7,000 ballots have been received in Summit County

FRISCO — As Election Day approaches, the county is collecting ballots via mail, drop boxes and early in-person voting. According to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel, the county had received 7,771 ballots via mail and 171 people voted in person as of Friday, during the first week of early voting.

About 20,000 people are registered to vote in Summit County.

Neel recommended that people who plan to vote by mail do so by Monday, Oct. 26, as ballots have to be in the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 — when the ballot was postmarked doesn’t matter.

If people don’t want to vote in person but have received an official ballot, they can submit the ballot at one of several 24-hour drop boxes around the county. Drop boxes will be emptied and locked with ballots taken to the county clerk’s office at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

If planning to vote in-person, Neel said people should make a plan and look at the ballot ahead of time, as it is 18 inches long and double sided.

“Election Day should not be the first time you look at a ballot …” Neel said. “Folks can be familiar with the ballot and know how they’re going to vote, and it will just make the process a lot faster.”

Sample ballots for Summit County voters are available at SummitCountyCO.gov. Neel reminded people to sign their ballot envelope if submitting a ballot via mail or drop box and to not sign for anyone but yourself.

Neel also reminded people that attempting to vote twice is illegal and that if someone is unsure whether their ballot has been received, they can call the clerk’s office to ask at 970-453-3470.

Provisional ballots are also available at polling locations so that if a mail-in ballot is received, it will be counted, but if not, the provisional ballot will be counted.