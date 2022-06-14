Over a dozen four-wheel drive roads open in Summit County’s portion of the White River National Forest

The view from Boreas Pass to the Bald Mountain ridgeline at north on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Antonio Olivero/Summit Daily News archive

Over a dozen dirt and four-wheel drive roads managed by the Dillon Ranger District in the White River National Forest are open for the summer.

According to the most recent conditions released on June 10, the following roads are open to highway-legal vehicles: Bald Mountain, Boreas Pass, Cataract Creek, Columbine Landing, Crystal Creek, Lonesome Gulch, McCullough Gulch, Miner’s Creek, North Rock Creek and Sante Fe Peak.

Deer Creek, North Fork Swan, Peru Creek, Saints John and Straight Creek are open to all-terrain vehicles and unlicensed motorcycles with state registration.

Most trails may have variable conditions due to downed trees from a windy spring, as well as a combination of slush or mud and snow at elevation. South-facing trails will dry faster but completely dry conditions district-wide don’t happen until around late June. Remaining ice and snow may obscure the trail.