Overnight closures at Eisenhower Tunnel start Sunday

Closure schedule

Sunday, July 12: One lane of westbound traffic will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, July 13: Full closure of the westbound bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be alternated through the eastbound bore. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes.

Tuesday, July 14: Full closure of the eastbound bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be alternated through the westbound bore. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes.

Wednesday, July 15: One lane of eastbound traffic will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 16: Reserved for outstanding testing.