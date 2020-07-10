Overnight closures at Eisenhower Tunnel start Sunday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will be closing lanes overnight at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels this weekend to perform testing on the tunnel’s fire system.
There will be overnight single-lane and “full bore” closures in the tunnel beginning Sunday, July 12. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 15. CDOT tests the fire-suppression system annually to ensure it’s working properly in the event of a fire in the tunnel.
Sunday, July 12: One lane of westbound traffic will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Monday, July 13: Full closure of the westbound bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be alternated through the eastbound bore. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes.
Tuesday, July 14: Full closure of the eastbound bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be alternated through the westbound bore. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes.
Wednesday, July 15: One lane of eastbound traffic will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday, July 16: Reserved for outstanding testing.
