Update: One northbound lane opens on Colorado Highway 9 following oil spill

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the opening of northbound traffic on Colorado Highway 9.

11:55 a.m.

One northbound lane on Colorado Highway 9 is now open to traffic. Southbound lane is not currently affected by the crash.

Crews are still waiting on a truck to arrive to remove the spilled oil.

Silverthorne Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area, if possible, to allow crews to continue cleaning the spill.

11 a.m.

SILVERTHORNE — Colorado Highway 9 is reopened to traffic, but the northbound lane is closed due to the crash. Delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

9:30 a.m.

SILVERTHORNE — An overturned oil tanker blocked traffic in Silverthorne Tuesday after losing control and driving down the Interstate 70 off-ramp.

Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor said it’s likely the truck lost control of its brakes coming down from the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel. The tanker spilled emulsified oil, and crews will likely spend most of the day attempting to remove the oil and tanker, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers should expect delays near the I-70, U.S. Highway 6 and State Highway 9 for most of the day. It’s unclear when the road will be cleared.