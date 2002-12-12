Page one story was one-sided and worthy of sensational tabloids

The Summit Daily News, a.k.a. the Daily Enquirer, published a story about story about Ron Augustine pleading guilty for stealing packages from the Dillon Post Office on page A5, but a one-sided story you headline as a love triangle gets the front page.

Maybe you should rename yourselves the Summit Star or Daily Enquirer. That story should not have even made the paper, let alone the front page.

Printing a story where you only obtain one side of a three-sided story and placing that on the front page only shows that sensationalism is more important to you than factual content.