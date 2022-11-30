Paid overnight parking to begin in Dillon next week

A map outlines which parking lots will allow paid overnight parking within the town of Dillon. The town released the map with a press release on Nov. 30, 2022, ahead of the day that enforcement will begin, Dec. 5. The color of each lot will dictate which days paid overnight parking is allowed.

Town of Dillon/Courtesy image

The site ParkDillon.com will launch Thursday, Dec. 1, as town officials prepare to roll out a paid overnight parking plan on Monday, Dec. 5.

No vehicles will be allowed to park in designated town lots between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless they pay for a permit or a nightly fee. Parking is not permitted on any town-owned street or right of way between those times as well. No sleeping in cars is permitted.

Overnight parking on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will cost $20 per night, and Mondays through Thursdays will cost $10 per night. Parking passes for full-time residents and property owners will be $100 per year, and passes for Dillon town core business vehicles will cost $300 per year.

The lots which allow overnight parking will rotate based on the day of the week. Signs posted at each lot will dictate whether overnight parking is allowed and which nights are available. Blue lots will allow paid overnight parking on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays only. Orange lots will allow the same on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays only.

The lots also now don new names based on nearby streets and points of interest.

A map marking the lots by color is available at the website listed above.

Interstate Parking Co. will develop and maintain the site. It will also provide enforcement.

There are about 550 spaces available for overnight parking.