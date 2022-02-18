Paige Petersen and Tigers girls Alpine ski team victorious in slalom

Dylan Smith competes in the slalom race during the Colorado High School Alpine Ski Championships at Winter Park Resort on Friday, Feb. 18.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

At the second day of the 2022 Colorado High School Alpine Ski Championships on Friday, Feb.18, the Summit High School Alpine ski team competed in a slalom race.

Fresh off her state championship performance in the giant slalom the day prior, senior Paige Petersen blazed through the gates on her first run of the day for a time of 45.94 seconds.

Petersen’s performance on her first run was especially impressive as the challenging last three gates on the Winter Park Resort course ate up a large portion of the girls competition.

The turns were so tight that the officials spent some time assessing and resetting the course before the boys’ first run in order to prevent future falls.

On her second run, Petersen continued to speed her way down the course, taking perfect turns and once again showing she deserves to be a state champion.

Petersen finished her second run in 44.13 seconds for a combined time of 1:30.07 to win the state title in the slalom.

“It’s never determined in this sport; anything can happen,” Petersen said about her expectations coming into the slalom competition. “Yesterday gave me a lot of confidence, along with the team, and we really wanted that title.”

“Putting together four runs is usually pretty hard,” head coach Karl Barth said about Petersen’s double state title performance. “She definitely looked good. She looked so comfortable in the slalom and just let it run.”

Petersen was followed by a strong pack of Tigers Alpine skiers, with Keira Horvath finishing in sixth and Luci Brady placing 11th.

Horvath’s performance was noteworthy as she reinjured her shoulder on her first run and wasn’t sure whether she would be able to ski the second run. Horvath ended up clipping into her skis despite the pain and skiing faster than her first run to ultimately secure sixth place and a state title for the girls team in the slalom.

Victoria Uglyar, Kristiana Stoyanova and Cora Jackson all finished within the top 35, with Uglyar in 22nd, Stoyanova a spot back in 23rd and Jackson in 32nd.

Petersen, now a two-time individual state champion, was quick to note how far she and her teammates have come in the past four years.

“We’ve grown a lot over the past four years, and we have such a deep field now,” Petersen said about the team. “We probably have one of the most competitive Alpine teams we have had in a long time. Everyone puts in their all for training every day, and this was a team effort, and it showed.”

Keira Horvath competes in the slalom event Friday, Feb. 18, at the Colorado High School Alpine Ski Championships at Winter Park Resort. Horvath placed sixth in the event.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

For the Summit boys, Dylan Smith was the front-runner for the team as he was able to place third in the slalom. Smith recorded a time of 45.46 on his first run and 43.15 on his second run for a combined time of 1:28.61.

Smith was followed by Michael Green and Michael Cheek in ninth and 13th places, respectively. Both were able to drastically take time off their second runs in order to move up in the rankings.

Kevin Reddell placed 37th with a combined time of 1:48.41 with his second run being his fastest. Gavin Masters completed only one run after not finishing his second.

The Summit boys Alpine team placed third in the slalom competition behind Middle Park and Aspen but ahead of Battle Mountain, which helped the team in its quest for a state championship.

The Summit boys Alpine team had to wait for the Nordic team to compete before learning whether they indeed captured a state title. The Summit boys Nordic team secured the team title, beating out Battle Mountain.

The Summit girls ski programs placed fourth with Petersen’s two state titles and Ella Hagen’s two top-10 finishes leading the way.