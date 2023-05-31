Painting. Yoga. Tacos. Tequila. With a host of events coming to Keystone this summer, here’s the details.

A tequila expert guides a tasting in Keystone as part of the Keystone Neighbourhood Co.'s summer event line-up.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo

There will be no shortage of events and activities this summer thanks to a lineup in Keystone that is set to bring recurring festivities nearly every day from June to September.

Spearheaded by the Keystone Neighbourhood Co., the events will be aimed at all ages and hosted in a variety of venues and outdoor locations dotted around River Run Village.

“There’s so many event venues in the county now, and we really pride ourselves on being creative and ahead of the curve,” said Director of Events and Marketing Maja Russer.

As summer neared, Russer said she and her team huddled in a room for a full day of planning, crafting what would become more than 20 individual events, some new and some that residents and visitors have come to know and love.

Returning this summer will be five signature weekend-long festivals: Bacon & Bourbon (June 24-24), Wine & Jazz (July 15-16), River Run Art Festival (July 21-23) and Bluegrass & Beer (Aug. 5-6).

Three other one-day events — Stars & Guitars, Mountain Town Music Fest and Oktoberfest — will be held July 1, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2, respectively.

Tacos & Tequila will also return on July 22 to offer attendees an up-scale tasting event guided by trained tequila educator Breelyn Shelkey and featuring tacos from Mercado La Perla.

New events this year include Painting on the Patio, which will feature three separate activities: wine glass painting (July 29), a wildflower watercolor workshop (Aug. 11) and a canvas painting workshop (Aug. 26).

Never ask “What should we do this weekend?” again. Get a weekly rundown of all the best happenings in Summit County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: SummitDaily/newsletter

Russer said she’s particularly excited for the watercolor class, which will see professional local artists offering instructions on three watercolor techniques.

“The unique thing about these is they’re all meant to be inspired by the beauty of the mountains and all of the opportunity that there is in Keystone,” she said.

This summer will also feature an expansion of the Neighbourhood Co.’s yoga series that is typically held in the winter. Dubbed Align in the Pines, the event will recur throughout the summer beginning June 14 through Sept. 13.

Other events this summer include comedy shows, mindfulness and mental health activities, an artisan outdoor marketplace and several concerts.

Concert-goers revel in live music during a Keystone Neighbourhood Co.-sponsored event.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo

Many of the events, such as the live music and outdoor markets are free, with Russer adding, “You can come up here and take in the music, take in scenery and not have to spend a dime.”

Others keep the per ticket cost to less than $40 such as yoga ($10), wine glass painting ($20-25) and watercolor workshop ($30-35). Some of the pricer events are Tequilas & Tacos ($45) and a beer pairing dinner ($120).

Russer said that while costs for running events have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, up as much as 20%, the Neighbourhood Co. has tried to keep its prices consistent year-to-year.

This summer will also mark the first since the pandemic that Russer and others said they feel events are back in full swing. Not only are all outdoor festivities happening, but the Neighbourhood Co. has also increased usage of its indoor venue, the Warren Station Center for the Arts, located in the heart of River Run Village.

“The main realm in which we’re seeing that big comeback is not just the guest interest but the vendor interest,” said Senior Special Events Manager Erin Bissette. “We’re having to turn vendors away this year, which means we can really pick the vendors that are going to be the best for our festival.”

Tickets for some of the most historically popular events, such as the weekend-long festivals, are likely to sell out. Russer encouraged purchasing well ahead to secure a spot.

With a majority of the activities taking place in the afternoon and evening, Russer said the line-up is a complement to post-day-time summer endeavors, such as hikes. And she hopes the variety and volume of events will intrigue a wide-ranging population.

More information, including event tickets, dates and locations, can be found online at WarrenStation.com .