Pair of nominees in the running to fill vacancy left open by retirement of Summit County Judge Mark Thompson

The 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected two candidates for the opening on the court created by the retirement of Judge Mark Thompson .

Nominees Courtney Holm of Edwards and Jonathan Shamis of Leadville were selected by the commission Jan. 24, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District. Under the state constitution, the governor has 15 days within which to appoint one of the nominees as a district court judge.

Comments regarding either of the nominees can be sent by email to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us .

Thompson announced his retirement, which took effect Jan. 14, in December. He faced public scrutiny after pleading guilty to threatening his stepson with a rifle in 2021 and for his demeanor after returning to the bench from a disciplinary suspension stemming from that guilty plea.