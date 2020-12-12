Pair of Summit nonprofits receive COVID-19 grant funding from El Pomar Foundation

During the third phase of El Pomar Foundation grants, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne received $10,000 in food assistance and Summit Seniors received $7,500 for food assistance for seniors.

El Pomar’s Colorado Assistance Fund was activated in March 2020 to provide immediate aid to nonprofit organizations and government entities meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate healthcare for individuals and communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Grants supported a range of emergency services such as food banks, rent and utility assistance, and medical supplies.

The third phase of El Pomar’s 2020 COVID-19 Colorado Assistance Fund now bring the organization’s total funding this year for statewide assistance to $3.1 million, and mark the seventh and eighth times El Pomar Foundation has dedicated a Colorado Assistance Fund.

Prior to the activation of three phases this year for COVID-19 support, the five previous funds were activated during and in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and distributed more than $5 million between 2008 and 2012.

Grant checks were mailed on Dec. 8.