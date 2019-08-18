Panera Bread coming to Dillon
Panera Bread has been approved by the Dillon Town Council for a development permit for the Ridge at Dillon PUD Development Plan. The new location will be at 257 Dillon Ridge Road.
While Panera Bread’s development permit application was approved in April, there has not yet been groundbreaking for construction. Kerstin Anderson, marketing and communications director for the town of Dillon, reported no further updates.
