Panera Bread in Dillon delayed nine months

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the exact location of the Panera Bread site.

DILLON — At the Dillon town work session meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, council agreed to extend the opening date for the Panera Bread scheduled to open in the Ridge at Dillon from Dec. 31, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. The restaurant site is at 257 Dillon Ridge Road, which is adjacent to the current Noodles and Company restaurant.

Manna Colorado, the developer, requested additional time due to “unforeseen circumstances” and plans to resume construction in June 2020. While the company plans to complete the project by March 2021, the agreement with the town is now that the restaurant will open no later than Sept. 30, 2021.