Panera Bread opens in Dillon after several years of delay
The opening of the new Panera Bread location brings an end to years of speculation on local social media pages about when — or whether — the restaurant would open
Years after announcing a new location in Dillon, the Panera Bread located at 257 Dillon Ridge Road has finally opened its doors to customers on Wednesday, April 5, according to a news release from the company.
The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m on Sundays.
The new restaurant seats 94 people and includes unique design elements not typcial of other locations to highlight the “ski town vibe,” Panera Bread marketing manager Meghan Anderson previously said. Anderson has also said that delays in opening the location were in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dillon Town Council first approved an economic development agreement related to the Panera Bread location on Oct. 2, 2018, under which the developers could be reimbursed $400,000 in sales taxes over 10 years. The Town Council approved a third amendment to extend that agreement last month to allow time for the new restaurant to open.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.