Panera Bread opens in Dillon after several years of delay

The Panera Bread in Dillon opened on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Meghan Anderson/Courtesy photo

Years after announcing a new location in Dillon, the Panera Bread located at 257 Dillon Ridge Road has finally opened its doors to customers on Wednesday, April 5, according to a news release from the company.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m on Sundays.

The new restaurant seats 94 people and includes unique design elements not typcial of other locations to highlight the “ski town vibe,” Panera Bread marketing manager Meghan Anderson previously said. Anderson has also said that delays in opening the location were in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dillon Town Council first approved an economic development agreement related to the Panera Bread location on Oct. 2, 2018, under which the developers could be reimbursed $400,000 in sales taxes over 10 years. The Town Council approved a third amendment to extend that agreement last month to allow time for the new restaurant to open.