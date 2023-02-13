Panera Bread planning to open in Dillon within the next 6 months

The Panera Bread location in Dillon could open within the next six months, a marketing manager with the company said Feb. 8, 2023.

Meghan Anderson/Courtesy photo

Panera Bread is planning to open its location at 257 Dillon Ridge Road in Dillon within the next six months, according to Meghan Anderson, a marketing manager for the company.

“We faced some challenges — a lot due to the pandemic with sourcing materials and things like that,” Anderson said. “But we are planning on opening.”

While it remains too early to pinpoint an exact opening date, she said the company is “very, very excited.”

The Panera Bread location will include a drive-thru and seat 94 people. It will feature unique design elements not typical of other locations to highlight “the ski-town vibe,” Anderson said. Panera Bread is in the process of hiring 60 team members to work at the location, she said.

Ricardo Hernandez, the general manager for the Dillon Panera Bread, said in a statement that he is delighted that the location is preparing to open in the near future. The company first announced the new location in 2019.

“The wait is almost over, and I am very proud to be a part of the Panera Bread family coming to town,” Hernandez said. “I look forward to serving everyone their favorites without having to drive 2 hours to Denver.”