Panorama Summit Orthopedics, Christy Sports and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area collect donations for fire victims

A few local businesses are coming up with ways to help people affected by the recent fires in Boulder County. For example, Panorama Summit Orthopedics has a box where people can drop off gift cards and cash for the victims.

The box at the reception desk of its Frisco office, 68 School Road, will be available through the end of January, and donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Christy Sports, which has stores around Summit County, is raising funds for the Community Foundation of Boulder County. According to a news release, the retailer will increase donations of its Give Back initiative from 1% of all online sales to 5% through January. The company will also match the total amount raised online.

Shoppers can also donate directly at any Colorado Christy Sports store location, and Christy Sports encourages anyone impacted by the fire who may have specific equipment needs to call 888-413-6966.

Following in the footsteps of Copper Mountain Resort donating a portion of ticket sales for disaster relief, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be doing the same. A-Basin will be donating $10 for every day ticket sold Saturday, Jan. 15. This includes A-Basin and Ikon friends and family tickets.