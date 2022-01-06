Panorama Summit Orthopedics, Christy Sports and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area collect donations for fire victims
A few local businesses are coming up with ways to help people affected by the recent fires in Boulder County. For example, Panorama Summit Orthopedics has a box where people can drop off gift cards and cash for the victims.
The box at the reception desk of its Frisco office, 68 School Road, will be available through the end of January, and donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Christy Sports, which has stores around Summit County, is raising funds for the Community Foundation of Boulder County. According to a news release, the retailer will increase donations of its Give Back initiative from 1% of all online sales to 5% through January. The company will also match the total amount raised online.
Shoppers can also donate directly at any Colorado Christy Sports store location, and Christy Sports encourages anyone impacted by the fire who may have specific equipment needs to call 888-413-6966.
Following in the footsteps of Copper Mountain Resort donating a portion of ticket sales for disaster relief, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be doing the same. A-Basin will be donating $10 for every day ticket sold Saturday, Jan. 15. This includes A-Basin and Ikon friends and family tickets.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.