Panorama Summit Orthopedics opens walk-in clinic

If you experience an orthopedic injury in Summit County, the Panorama Summit Orthopedics walk-in clinic offers a safe space for immediate treatment.

Panorama Summit Orthopedics’ Walk-in Ortho Care Clinic Panorama Summit Orthopedics is offering walk-in services for any patient with an orthopedic concern. All patients will be seen by one of the clinic’s orthopedic surgeons. Hours: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.; all day Friday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Getting hurt during a global pandemic can be scary when you’re trying to minimize your exposure to the coronavirus, but orthopedic injuries need medical attention that shouldn’t be ignored or postponed.

Panorama Summit Orthopedics has opened a walk-in clinic to address this very concern, and to relieve local emergency room physicians and doctors so they can focus their efforts on coronavirus and other emergency patients.

“We’re giving the public a place to go if they’re not sick, but they’re hurt,” said Dr. Aaron Black, a sports medicine and orthopedic trauma specialist at Panorama Summit Orthopedics.

On-demand access to orthopedic surgeons

Every patient at the Panorama Summit Orthopedics Walk-in Ortho Care Clinic sees an orthopedic surgeon. Oftentimes similar clinics only offer walk-in access to a lower level provider such as a physician assistant.

“This is a full orthopedic clinic visit,” Dr. Black said. “You see a doctor, and we’re there to perform a full history, imaging, small procedures, casting, splinting and small reductions.”

The walk-in clinic isn’t just reserved for immediate traumatic injuries, either. Anyone with an orthopedic concern such as chronic knee pain or a rotator cuff tear, for example, can access the walk-in clinic’s services.

Patient safety is our priority

Every patient who visits the walk-in clinic will get their temperature taken upon arrival. All patients and staff are required to wear facial coverings in the clinic (the clinic will provide masks for patients who need it).

Patients will also go straight to a private room to wait for their doctor rather than sit in a waiting room with others, Dr. Black said. All surfaces and equipment are also being frequently sanitized.

“We’ve done our best to keep everyone away from any interaction that isn’t necessary,” Dr. Black said. “Some of my patients have said this feels like the safest place they’ve been to in the county.”

Taking care of the community

Dr. Aaron Black, a sports medicine and orthopedic trauma specialist, helped spearhead the opening of the new orthopedic walk-in clinic at Panorama Summit Orthopedics in Silverthorne.

With the backcountry skiing and snowboarding season coming to an end and the beginnings of road and mountain biking season underway, Summit County residents are keeping busy — especially when so many people aren’t working right now..

“Our community likes to be outside,” Dr. Black said. “One of our primary goals as a practice is to take care of the entire community. We’re here to take care of anybody who walks through our doors.”

The backcountry skiing season has been busier and more aggressive than in years past. During the stay-at-home order, Dr. Black said there was a significant amount of orthopedic trauma injuries in Summit County.

Dr. Black’s tips for avoiding injury include making sure you’re in the appropriate physical shape — including strength and agility — to be doing what you’re doing. Wear the appropriate protective equipment and make good decisions when hitting the trails.