Parade of Homes raises $15,850 for The Summit Foundation

Mark Nunn, from left, Peter Schmidt, Brian Balok, Linda Miller, Jeanne Bistranin, Marilyn Hogan, Blake Nudell and Paul Camillo stand with a check donated to The Summit Foundation. The Parade of Homes raised $15,850 for the nonprofit.

Summit County Builders Association/Courtesy photo

The Summit County Builders Association hosted its 26th annual Parade of Homes in September to showcase the community’s construction industry. Tickets cost $20 each, and a portion of proceeds went to The Summit Foundation.

This year, it was estimated that more than 2,000 people attended over the two weekends to tour the six featured homes. On the Nov. 10 meeting of the Summit County Builders Association, a check representing a portion of ticket sales was presented to The Summit Foundation for $15,850.