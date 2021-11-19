Parade of Homes raises $15,850 for The Summit Foundation
The Summit County Builders Association hosted its 26th annual Parade of Homes in September to showcase the community’s construction industry. Tickets cost $20 each, and a portion of proceeds went to The Summit Foundation.
This year, it was estimated that more than 2,000 people attended over the two weekends to tour the six featured homes. On the Nov. 10 meeting of the Summit County Builders Association, a check representing a portion of ticket sales was presented to The Summit Foundation for $15,850.
