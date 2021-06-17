Parades, but no fireworks, planned for Summit County’s Fourth of July

Scenes from the 2018 Independence Day Parade on Main Street in Breckenridge. Though there are no fireworks anywhere in Summit County, both Breckenridge and Frisco are planning to host parades.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

Buy Photo

Another dry summer means another Fourth of July celebration sans fireworks throughout Summit County. However, unlike last year, parades and public events have resumed. The two largest parades will happen in Breckenridge and Frisco.

Among various holiday activities such as chalk art, a marching band and aerial acrobats, Frisco is planning a Bikes and Barks Parade that will happen at 10 a.m. July 4 and go along Main Street from the Frisco Historic Park & Museum to Fifth Avenue. While bikes have been featured at past parades, this is the first happening on the pedestrian promenade and is therefore the first human-powered parade with vehicles not allowed.

Participants are asked to begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. with their decorated bikes and dressed up dogs. People are prohibited from throwing candy, confetti or any other decorative items. The parade is simply for fun, so there will be no judges, categories or awards.

All dogs must be kept on a leash. There is no cost or registration deadline and interested parties can visit TownOfFrisco.com to learn more and sign up.

Though the current Stage 1 fire restrictions allow for permitted, organized fireworks displays, Frisco will not have fireworks this year. The primary reason is due to traffic issues caused by construction at the intersection of Summit Boulevard and Main Street for the Gap Project.

“Can you imagine sending people to the marina right now for a fireworks display and then asking them all to leave at 10 p.m.?” Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee said. “That is a recipe for disaster.”

Agee said the Frisco Town Council will have a discussion about fireworks for July 4, 2022, during its Aug. 10 council meeting. The current phase of construction should last through mid-October.

Meanwhile, Breckenridge indefinitely banned public and private fireworks in January 2019 for environmental and safety reasons regardless of the weather or fire restrictions. But the town is bringing back its Independence Day parade.

Held at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Watson and Park avenues, the theme incorporates other major holidays and events into the floats. That means Santa Claus and Ullr may make a summer appearance. It is open to the public and no registration is required.

To prepare for the parade and other events, Breckenridge’s Main Street will close starting at 6 a.m. and most of the street will reopen shortly after the parade. However, the section between Ski Hill Road and Adams Avenue will stay closed until 6 p.m. to allow for distance between downtown activities.

Kicking off the parade is the annual Firecracker 50 mountain bike race. It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street and sends riders on 4,000-feet of climbing and backcountry singletrack. Visit MavSports.com to register.