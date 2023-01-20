Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood.

The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.

The precise location along Woodside Avenue was not clear from the logs. Woodside Avenue is a densely developed road two blocks from Main Street and a block from Park Avenue.

Mountain lion sightings are unusual in Park City, and a sighting in Old Town is especially rare. Reports of mountain lions are notable since the predators pose a danger to people and pets.

The Police Department received a series of other reports involving wildlife recently. They included:

on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:52 p.m., a driver collided with a deer on Little Kate Road. The police were told the driver left. The deer suffered a broken leg and was seen “wandering,” department logs indicated.

On Jan. 15 in the early morning hours, the police responded after two moose were seen. In the initial case, at 2:05 a.m., the bull moose were seen “running” along Thaynes Canyon Drive toward Park Avenue. The police said the animals created a traffic hazard. Later, at 3:43 a.m., apparently the same moose were seen attempting to cross a street in the area of S.R. 224, Payday Drive and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

On Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:36 p.m., a deer, described as large, was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Deer Valley Drive in the area of Main Street. The animal was blocking southbound lanes of traffic, the police said. The driver was not at the scene.

On Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:37 p.m., two moose were seen along Kearns Boulevard in the area of Richardson Flat Road.

