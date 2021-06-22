Park County Porcupine Fire fully contained
Most evacuees cleared to return home
Firefighters have fully contained a small wildfire that ignited in the Valley of the Sun subdivision in Park County on Monday, June 21, according to North-West Fire Protection District Chief Kristy Olme.
Olme said there have been no injuries or structures damaged as a result of the fire, and no structures are currently threatened.
The fire began Monday afternoon west of Colorado Highway 9 between Fairplay and Alma, and it is currently smaller than 2 acres. Olme said firefighters are still on scene cleaning up spot fires.
“There’s still a lot of smoke in the area and still a lot of spot fires to put out, but the main part of the fire is contained,” Olme said.
An evacuation order was issued for the area Monday, though most residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. Only residents who live on Porcupine Road, where the fire is burning, are still restricted from returning, Olme said.
“We have Porcupine Road closed, so we’ve kept that evacuation in place now,” Olme said. “It probably will be lifted (Tuesday), but I can’t say for sure.”
The Fairplay Community Center at the Fairplay Fairgrounds is open to evacuees, according to the Park County website.
