Park County resident and former Breckenridge local receives 2023 Governor’s Creative Leadership Award

Ann Lukacs.

Ann Lukacs/Courtesy photo

Park County resident Ann Lukacs was recognized with a Governor’s Creative Leadership Award for her on community development and the arts. The award honors Coloradans who have shown significant commitment to the state’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism

Lukacs, an artist, photographer and cinematographer, has lived in Park County for 16 years and was previously a resident of Breckenridge for 27 years.

She is the founder of the Park County Creative Alliance , a nonprofit art community, and previously served on numerous nonprofit boards including the Breckenridge Film Festival, Summit Historical Society and Women of the Summit. Lukacs also served on the Advisory Board of the Colorado Women’s Economic Development Council after being appointed by then-Gov. Roy Romer fom 1990-1995.

Governor’s awards will be presented on June 1 at the Colorado Creative Industries Summit in Crested Butte.