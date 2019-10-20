Park County schools open on Monday despite ongoing strike

Camp Innovation, a non-profit STEM-based summer educational program, is coming to Frisco later this month.



FAIRPLAY — On Monday, Oct. 14, the South Park Education Association, which represents teachers in the Park County School District, began a strike over the issue of current year pay. Park County schools were shut down for the week due to the strike, but the school district announced in a news release that school would be back in session starting Monday, Oct. 21.

“Although the Park County School District RE-2 (“District”) understands that the South Park Education Association (“SPEA” or “Association”) will be continuing its strike, the District will be opening classrooms on Monday, October 21, 2019,” the releases stated.

The school district also mentioned that parents have been notified of the status of their children’s schools as the association continues into their second week of strike.