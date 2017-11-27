Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener says he will not run for re-election next year following 2016 shootout that killed deputy

Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener, facing lawsuits and criticism following a shootout last year in Bailey that left one of his deputies dead, says he will not run for re-election next year after nearly 20 years in office.

"I'm ready to retire," Wegener told The Denver Post on Monday.

Wegener has served some 30 years in law enforcement, helming the Park County Sheriff's Office through a great deal of tumult.

In September 2006, he was leading the sheriff's office when an armed man took a group of female students at Platte Canyon High School hostage in a classroom and sexually assaulted them before fatally shooting one — 16-year-old Emily Keyes. The suspect, 53-year-old Duane Morrison, killed himself as officers closed in.

Then on Feb. 24, 2016, Wegener's deputies were trying to evict anti-police protester Martin Wirth from his home in Bailey when Wirth unleashed a hail of bullets, killing Cpl. Nate Carrigan and wounding two other deputies.

