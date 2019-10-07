Parking to be free in Breckenridge during shoulder season

The town of Breckenridge is going to waive parking fees in all town-owned lots through Nov. 7.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Those living in or visiting Breckenridge can stop paying town parking fees — and not get ticketed for it — through Nov. 7. During this time, the town is waiving parking fees in all town-owned lots, according to a news release.

“This is a continued effort during shoulder season to reduce parking fees for residents and visitors in Breckenridge,” according to the release.

This does not apply to street parking or private lots. In areas where parking fees will be waived, the parking meters will be covered. Free lots include: F Lot, Ice House, Courthouse, Exchange, Barney Ford, Tonopah, Wellington and Tiger Dredge.

Airport Road parking is free during the day, but overnight users will be charged fees, and the limit is 14 days. Overnight paid parking lots also will remain in effect.