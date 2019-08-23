Parks and Wildlife gives $270K grant to Swan River Restoration Project

Restoration work has been completed on a portion of Reach A on the Swan River, pictured here in July 2019. The work improved streamflows and plant growth on the river’s banks. Colorado Parks & Wildlife has given Summit County a $270,000 grant for the second phase of the project.

Courtesy of Summit County Open Space and Trails

BRECKENRIDGE — As part of its Fishing is Fun grant program, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $755,000 to 11 projects across the state. The program aims to improve angling opportunities by funding projects that improve angling access, fishing habitat, or trail and boat access.

One of the beneficiaries is Summit County’s Swan River Restoration Project, the county’s effort to restore the Swan River after it was destroyed by dredge mining during the twilight of the Colorado gold rush in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

After the first phase of the project, which also received a Parks and Wildlife grant, a mile of stream channel has been restored, establishing year-round flows, creating 16 acres of new riparian habitat and improving habitat for fish like the mottled sculpin.

The project has been awarded $270,000 from the Fishing is Fun program for a second phase covering another mile of stream channel. Another $2.4 million in funding will come from sponsors.

Some residents in the area continue to oppose the project due to concerns over truck traffic and noise generated by gravel crushing required to clear the sites for riparian development.