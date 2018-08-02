Parks and Wildlife offers free admission to state parks on Aug. 6

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day in style this year, offering free entrance to all 41 state parks on Aug. 6.

"Colorado Day is an opportunity to thank all of our residents and visitors for their continued support of Colorado's State Parks," said Gary Thorson, assistant director for information and education for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "We hope everyone takes advantage of this occasion to experience the wide variety of recreational opportunities that our 41 state parks have to offer."

Colorado Day was created by the state Legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, first granted by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1876. To celebrate, Parks and Wildlife is inviting guests to commemorate Colorado's 142nd birthday by exploring a huge variety of parks and activities like hiking, biking and rafting.

Other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect on Aug. 6.

"With over 14 million visitors to our state parks last year, we hope people use Colorado Day as a way to explore more of our state parks and the different experiences each can offer," said Thorson.