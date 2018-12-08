Parks and Wildlife offers reward for information in illegal killing of elk

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking information about two bull elk killed illegally in western Colorado early last month.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward, along with $250 from the Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Anglers for information that leads to an arrest or citation for the person who killed the bulls.

Both bull elk were killed and left to rot early in the third rifle season, sometime between Nov. 3-8, near the Sanborn Park area outside of Montrose, according to a release from CPW. The dead elk were spotted by a hunter who reported them to a local district wildlife manager. Some evidence has been recovered from the scene and is being used in the investigation.

"Whoever did this shows a total lack of respect for wildlife and ethical hunting," said Mark Caddy, Norwood District ranger. "Colorado's hunters are ethical, respect wildlife and follow regulations. This was not done by a hunter; it was done by a criminal."

Anyone with information about the crime can make a report to the Montrose Wildlife Service Center at 970-252-6000, or to Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.